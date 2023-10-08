Karnataka former CM and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai says they will no longer remain silent and will take strict action if Hindu sentiments are hurt.

Karnataka former chief minister and senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai said they will not remain silent if someone hurts Hindu sentiments, reported PTI. The statement comes amid a row over Sanatan Dharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Basavaraj Bommai raised a warning against those attempting to stop the celebration of Lord Ganesha festival in Karnataka. Bommai said they will no longer remain silent and will take strict action if anyone tries to hurt Hindu sentiments.

He added, "Should we have to keep quiet if our Sanatan Dharma is compared to Malaria? Sanathan Dharma is flowing in our veins. We will not keep quiet if someone tries to hurt our sentiments." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking at the Hindu Jagruthi convention at Bankapur in Haveri district on October 7, the former CM alleged that attempts were being made to terminate Ganapati celebrations.

According to a statement issued by Bommai's office, he said, "We belong to the Sanatan Dharma which promotes the welfare of all the human beings in this world." He stressed that unlike Pakistan or Afghanistan people belonging to all religions live in Karnataka pointing towards secular nature of the state.

Bommai questioned, "Everyone is accepted here. For this nature of the Sanatan Dharma, some call it dengue and Malaria. Do they have the guts to compare other religions to such diseases? What would have happened if they did it?"

He asserted that no ‘evil force’ was permitted to exercise control when BJP was in power in the State. While pointing to the 2020 DJ Halli-KG Halli violence he said, "The culprits of the riots in Bengaluru were not spared but later the Congress leaders wrote letters seeking the withdrawal of the cases against those involved in the arson and looting in those two places."

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

