BJP’s Mithun Chakraborty faces case over ’provocative’ speech in Bengal

  • BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty is under legal scrutiny after Kolkata police filed an FIR against him for allegedly making provocative statements during a party meeting on October 27. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published6 Nov 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Kolkata police have filed an FIR against BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty for allegedly making provocatory remarks at a party meeting few days ago.
Kolkata police have filed an FIR against BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty for allegedly making provocatory remarks at a party meeting few days ago.(PTI)

Mithun Chakraborty, BJP leader, faces legal trouble as Kolkata police filed an FIR based on a complaint that accuses him of making a highly provocative statement at a party meeting in Bengal. The complainant alleged that the actor-turned politician made the statement at an organisational meeting of the BJP in Kolkata few days ago, in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

On Monday evening, the FIR was filed at Bowbazar police station in central Kolkata, accusing the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee actor of making statements which can provoke violence and tension in the organisational meeting that was held on October 27, reported IANS.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 05:11 PM IST
BJP's Mithun Chakraborty faces case over 'provocative' speech in Bengal

