Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Delhi's Kalkaji assembly constituency expressed regret on Sunday over snide remark on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. Ramesh Bidhuri said, “I express regret over it and I take my words back,” reported ANI.

Find out what sparked controversy The BJP candidate sparked controversy over his comments that he would develop roads in his constituency as smooth as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's “cheeks” after the BJP wins in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

Ramesh Bidhuri can be heard saying, "I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks," in the purported video clip that went viral on social media.