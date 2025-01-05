Hello User
Business News/ News / BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri regrets after backlash over sexist jibe on Priyanka Gandhi: ‘I take my words back’

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri regrets after backlash over sexist jibe on Priyanka Gandhi: ‘I take my words back’

Written By Fareha Naaz

  • BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri from Delhi's Kalkaji constituency expressed regret over controversial comments on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. He retracted his statement that sparked major row.

Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP candidate from Kalkaji, expressed regret after backlash over sexist jibe on Priyanka Gandhi.

Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Delhi's Kalkaji assembly constituency expressed regret on Sunday over snide remark on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. Ramesh Bidhuri said, “I express regret over it and I take my words back," reported ANI.

Find out what sparked controversy

The BJP candidate sparked controversy over his comments that he would develop roads in his constituency as smooth as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's “cheeks" after the BJP wins in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

Ramesh Bidhuri can be heard saying, "I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks," in the purported video clip that went viral on social media.

After the matter got steam, Ramesh Bidhuri in defence said, “I have said that in the context of what Lalu Yadav had said. Congress remained silent on that even when he (Lalu Yadav) was a minister in their govt... If anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back."

