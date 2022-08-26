Earlier on Thursday, Sonali Phogat's family members gave their consent for the postmortem with the condition that the procedure should be captured in video footage.
In a case related to BJP leader Sonali Phogat's murder, Goa Police chief IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made her drink it.
Addressing a press conference, IGP Omvir Singh said that "Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh & Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid & made her drink it..."
Adding more, IGP Singh said that both the accused have arrested and will be sent with a team to various locations to get further evidence.
Earlier on Thursday, Phogat's family members gave their consent for the postmortem with the condition that the procedure should be captured in video footage.
On 23 August, Phogat – also a Bigg Boss 14 contestant – was declared brought dead to St Anthony Hospital in Goa's Anjuna. Initially, police suspected that she died of a suspected heart attack.
Confirming Sonali's death on August 23 morning, the police official said, "She was staying in a hotel in Anjuna (North Goa). Today morning she was brought dead in the hospital. We are forming a panel of doctors and we will do the further preliminary examination and other things."
With Sonali's sister ruling out the possibility of her having a heart attack and demanded a CBI investigation into the matter, police sought for family consent for the postmortem.
Sonali Phogat – who hailed from Haryana – had contested the previous Haryana Assembly Elections from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020. She had risen to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following.
