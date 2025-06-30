What happens after the black box has been found?

What is the origin of the black box?

Australian scientist Dr. David Warren invented the black box in the 1950s. They are built to withstand crashes, are resistant to fire and are able to withstand deep-sea pressure. It can withstand up to 3,400G force (or an impact equivalent to 3,400 times the force of gravity), temperatures of 2000°F (1100°C) and underwater pressure at 20,000 feet for 30 days. They also have backup batteries to keep recording even if the aircraft’s main power supply fails. It has been used in commercial aircraft operations since the 1960s, as these devices became mandatory globally for accident investigations and analysis.