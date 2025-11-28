Black Friday 2025: Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s, JCPenney store hours in US— What shoppers need to know

Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday (November 28), and shoppers across the US are gearing up for one of the biggest shopping days of the year. With deals on electronics, clothing, toys, and more, knowing store hours and closures is essential to planning your shopping trip.

This year, most major retailers will close on Thanksgiving but reopen early on Black Friday.

Key dates to remember Black Friday: Friday, November 28, 2025

Small Business Saturday: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Cyber Monday: Monday, December 1, 2025

Black Friday 2025: Major retailers open early Though several major retailers will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, major retailers are opening early on Black Friday.

Many popular stores are opening their doors early to accommodate shoppers seeking holiday deals:

Target: Opens at 6 a.m., closing times vary by location.

Walmart: Opens at 6 a.m. local time.

Best Buy: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Apple Store: Hours vary by location; check Apple’s store locator for details.

Kohl’s: Opens at 5 a.m. local time.

JCPenney: Opens at 5 a.m., closing times vary.

Lowe’s: Opens at 6 a.m. local time.

Home Depot: Open regular operating hours; most stores open at 6 a.m. on weekdays.

TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. to midnight

IKEA: Regular operating hours; check local store.

Pet & Farm Supply Stores

PetSmart: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Petco: Hours vary by location; some stores open at 8 a.m.

Tractor Supply Co.: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tips for shoppers -Check local store hours, as times can vary by location.

-Plan ahead for stores with early openings.

-Take advantage of online deals if lines are long in-store.