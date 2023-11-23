Black Friday Sale 2023: From Vijay Sales to Croma, best deals and offers from Indian retailers
India is joining in on the Black Friday craze, with retailers like Vijay Sales, Croma, Amazon, Ajio, H&M, Zara, and Nykaa offering attractive discounts on a wide range of products.
Black Friday, renowned as the inaugural holiday sale for US residents, has gained global popularity, extending its reach to markets like India. In India, customers can access Black Friday deals and offers from international companies, with some local brands also hosting their own sales. If you are anticipating this event, here is a glimpse of what is on offer in India.