Owing to the acute shortage on Amphotericin-B injection needed for treatment of black fungus, Delhi high court on Tuesday said 'it's high-time' that ICMR should issue guidelines for treatment of black fungus. It has further directed the Central government to form a policy for its distribution.

The Delhi HC said, drug is in shortage in the entire country including Delhi for the last two weeks now.

And further added, it is high time that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), which is a statutory body constituted to lay down guidelines for medical treatment of patients suffering from various ailments, comes out with clear guidelines on the use of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, plain Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole, for the treatment of black fungus.

It also said, the administration of drug has to be prioritized for those with better chances of survival as also the younger generation, having promise of future over the older ones who have lived their lives.

Centre should form policy on distribution of Liposomal Amphotericin B to treat black fungus, spell out priority of patients, the HC also said.

Centre put curbs on export of Amphotericin B injections

Earlier in the day, the Centre announced to put restriction on export of Amphotericin B injections.

As per a notice issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) today, export of the injections have been put in the restricted category. This means that an exporter would need permission or licence from the directorate for its outbound shipments.

"The export of Amphotericin-B injections... is restricted, with immediate effect," the notice said.

With the rise in the number of black fungus cases among patient who have recovered from coronavirus, several Indian states have witnessed acute shortage of Amphotericin-B injection. Due to this, India has been importing the medicines from other countries.

On 26 May, the Centre informed that India recorded 11,717 cases of "Black Fungus" or Mucormycosis so far with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana logging the highest number of rare fungal infection.

As per the data released on 26 May, Maharashtra reported 2,770 cases, Gujarat logged 2,859 cases, Andhra Pradesh registered 768 cases, Madhya Pradesh had 752 cases, and Telangana had 744 cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

