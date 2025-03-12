Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital has found itself embroiled in controversy after the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust reported over ₹1,500 crore was misused by former trustees and others linked to the trust. The trustees have complained that ‘black magic’ was performed in the hospital premises by erstwhile trustees and related individuals.

Parambir Singh - former Commissioner of Mumbai Police and now the Lilavati Hospital's Executive Director -- told reporters today that the trustees allegedly responsible are in Belgium and Dubai.

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT) has lodged separate complaints with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and at the Bandra Police Station in this regard.

The complaints allege the misappropriation, uncovered during a forensic audit of Lilavati Hospital's financial records, has impacted the trust's operations and healthcare services provided by the leading private medical facility located in upscale Bandra area, PTI reported.

Balck Magic in Lilavati Hospital? Lilavati Hospital‘s trustee Prashant Mehta has claimed that they found eight urns containing bones and human hair under the office of the current trustees.

“We filed complaints which translated into FIRs due to the orders of the Bandra Magistrate Court. More than three FIRs have been filed against the former trustees and other related individuals. A fourth proceeding against these individuals is now pending before the Learned Magistrate which is based on our complaint filed in the Bandra Police Station for black magic and occult practices,” Lilavati Hospital Trustee Prashant Mehta told reporters.

Speaking about black magic rituals performed in the hospital premises, he said "We have discovered more than seven urns with human hair and skulls."

Mehta said that this black magic ritual allegation was brought to his notice in December 2024 by some former employees who used to work at the hospital.

Mehta said that he had directed the engineering department at the hospital to break the flooring of the office, After doing so, the found the objects and recorded everything on video.

What did Forensic Audit Reveal? The current trustees of Lilavati Hospital took control of the trust after a long legal battle. Two firms, Chetan Dalal Investigation and Management Services and ADB and Associates, worked as forensic auditors.

The audit found large-scale irregularities, manipulation and siphoning of funds by the former trustees, Mehta alleged.

"We undertook audits and the forensic auditors have come up with more than five reports, which clearly state that more than ₹1,500 crore has been siphoned and misappropriated by this illegal group of trustees. This money has been siphoned off by former trustees most of whom are NRIs and residents of Dubai and Belgium," he alleged.