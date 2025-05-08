Black smoke rises again from Sistine Chapel as cardinals fail to elect new pope — here’s what we know so far

The Catholic Church remains without a new spiritual leader as the papal conclave entered its second day without electing a successor to Pope Francis. Following the death of the Pope, the Church began the centuries-old and deeply symbolic process of selecting a new pope—one that has captured global attention and continues to unfold behind the sealed doors of the Sistine Chapel.

The conclave, derived from Latin meaning “with key” is the Vatican’s traditional method for electing a new pope. This ‘secretive’ process involves the eligible cardinals—those under the age of 80—gathering in the Sistine Chapel and voting in successive rounds until one man receives at least a two-thirds majority. Until that happens, black smoke billows from the chapel’s chimney; white smoke signals the election of a new pope.

On Thursday morning, May 8, 2025, black smoke once again rose from the iconic chimney, indicating that the second and third rounds of voting had also failed to produce a winner, reported the Hindu. The signal, visible at 11:50 am local time, disappointed thousands of hopeful observers gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Wednesday's opening ballot had also failed to deliver a result, with black smoke seen just after 9 pm following an unusually lengthy first session. Observers speculated whether procedural delays or prolonged meditations caused the delay.

This conclave is notable for its size—larger than the traditional 120-member limit. Pope Francis had expanded the College of Cardinals during his papacy, naming 108 of the current electors, many from non-traditional regions such as Mongolia, Tonga, and Sweden. His appointments, aimed at globalising Church leadership, have added complexity and unpredictability to the voting process.

Leading the proceedings is Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state and a top contender for the papacy. As voting continues, some observers hope for a quick resolution, though history suggests otherwise. In past conclaves, popes have been elected in as few as three or as many as 14 ballots. Pope John Paul II, for instance, was elected on the eighth ballot, while Pope Francis emerged on the fifth.