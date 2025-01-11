Black Warrant web series review: Netflix India released the country's first prison drama, Black Warrant on Friday. Based on journalist Sunetra Choudhury's non-fiction book that carries the same title, it focuses on former superintendent of Tihar Jail Sunil Gupta.

Vikramaditya Motwane, the creator of the massive hit Sacred Games, marked his return to the digital screen with the first-of-its-kind prison drama and long-form storytelling on Netflix. The series offers a "thrilling exploration" of the morally charged world of Asia's largest prison, Tihar. The series explores Tihar Jail through rookie jailer Sunil Gupta's perspective, according to Netflix India.

In a December 2024 press release, Netflix India said, "As Sunil grapples with moral dilemmas and power struggles, the drama reveals the raw and unfiltered reality of prison life," Netflix said in a press release in December 2024.

The series is presented by Applause Entertainment, an Andolan Production in association with Confluence Media. Alongside Zahan Kapoor in the lead, its star cast features Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur and Sidhant Gupta in key roles.

Black Warrant web series review Social media was abuzz after Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh's series premiered on OTT platform Netflix on January 10. Calling Netflix series Black Warrant a ‘masterpiece,' a user said, "I couldn’t stop myself from binge-watching it in one sitting. The show is gripping, brilliantly crafted, and technically flawless. The storytelling is exceptional…. It’s a perfect example of how visuals can enhance the emotional weight of a story."

Another user remarked, “Saamya Jainn’s acting was superb.” A third user stated, “#BlackWarrantOnNetflix is brilliant and the makers have kept it as real as possible. The seven part series picks the most sensational cases and is worth bingeing. This particular scene is among the many standout ones in the series.”

A fourth user praising the series said, “Well directed, and very well acted. Zahan Kapoor is surprisingly very good.” Giving it 8 rating out of 10, the user further noted that the series provides a wonderful and holistic perspective on the functioning of prisons in India and “demonstrates that change is possible if one puts their heart and soul towards it.”

She added, “Prison drama #BlackWarrantOnNetflix is a brilliant watch, based on @sunetrac's book by the same name - lead actor Zahan Kapoor's stellar acting makes you wonder if this talent indeed runs in the blood (he's Shashi Kapoor's grandson).” A fifth user called it “a must watch.”

Black Warrant offers a rare and unflinching look at Tihar Jail. Compelling and thought-provoking portrayal of prison life. Excellent depiction of power dynamics and intricate relationships within the prison walls.

A sixth user pointed to some flaws in the series:

There is uneven pacing at times.

Some plotlines feel underdeveloped.

Graphic violence and disturbing scenes may not be suitable for all viewers. “Despite minor shortcomings, Black Warrant is a powerful and unforgettable series,” the user added and mentioned that it is a must-watch for fans of crime dramas and those interested in social commentary.