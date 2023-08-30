Blackstone, Vornado to Join Forces on Manhattan’s First Film and TV studio

The venture, which also includes real-estate investment trust Hudson Pacific Properties, is investing $350 million in a wager that demand from streaming services is strong enough to justify Manhattan’s high development costs.

The partners plan to break ground later this year on a 266,000-square-foot campus on a Hudson River pier. Plans call for six soundstages as well as offices, writers’ rooms and other support facilities. The project, known as Sunset Pier 94 Studios, also will include other public amenities integrated into New York City’s bikeway and park system along the Hudson River.

The developers of Sunset Pier 94 expect to complete the project by the end of 2025.

“We’ll raise the bar for one of New York City’s signature industries and breathe new life into a key waterfront site," said Michael Franco, president of Vornado, an office and retail developer which is making its first foray into studio development.

New York City already is the second-largest studio site in the U.S. after Los Angeles, but the major facilities have been in Queens, where development costs are lower. Studio developers have considered space-constrained Manhattan to be prohibitively expensive.

But demand for sound stages and other production facilities has surged in recent years as new players have started streaming services such as Paramount+, Peacock and Disney+.

The growth has enabled studio operators to raise rents and has sparked new studio development in numerous markets. The developers of Sunset Pier 94 think they will be able to charge top rents for the state-of-the-art production facilities in Manhattan, conveniently located near the homes of industry stars who live in New York.

New York is “highly supply constrained in terms of stages," said Victor Coleman, chief executive of Hudson Pacific, a studio owner and operator in Los Angeles.

Still, the developers are moving forward at a time when Hollywood and the streaming industry are navigating choppy waters. While streaming services are popular, some analysts question whether enough viewers will pay the monthly fees to support the new entrants.

The industry also has taken a hit from the work stoppage in show business, with screen actors and writers on strike over contract differences with studios. Hudson Pacific reported that production in Los Angeles slowed sharply in the second quarter, when shoot days fell 60% to 70% for comedies and dramas and 20% to 25% for film, unscripted TV, commercials and photo shoots, compared with the second quarter last year.

Some industry participants are confident that the top studios will weather the stresses. The strike eventually will be over and—when it is settled—studios will enjoy a surge of pent-up demand, they say. That’s what happened after the last writers’ strike in 2008, said David Lazarus, the co-head of media and entertainment for real-estate investment banking firm Eastdil Secured. “You had all these productions that had to get done so the studios saw a real increase in demand," he said.

Studio operators say they aren’t concerned about possible consolidation in the streaming industry.

“Even if consolidation happens, [streaming services] all know that they have to invest in original content production," said Jeff Stotland, executive vice president of Hudson Pacific, on an earnings call earlier this month. “And hopefully, obviously, we’ll benefit."

The stages at Sunset Pier 94 Studios will be about 14,000 square feet each, a good size for shooting episodes of series, live-audience television and other short-form content that consumers are watching on mobile devices. Feature films tend to be shot on stages as large as 30,000 square feet.

The Manhattan venture has been planning the public-private partnership with city agencies for more than two years. New York City and the state of New York have various programs and tax benefits geared at stoking New York’s film-and-television-production business. The city, which owns Pier 94, also is committing more than $50 million for repairs.

Under the terms of the deal, Vornado will contribute its long-term lease of Pier 94 and will own a 49.9% stake in the venture. Vornado, which is spending $1.2 billion to overhaul two office buildings near Manhattan’s Penn Station, also is bringing its expertise in developing Manhattan properties to the table.

Blackstone, one of the world’s largest-commercial property investors, made a push into real estate related to media content creation in 2020 when it bought a 49% interest in three California studios and five office buildings owned by Hudson Pacific in a deal valued at $1.65 billion. Blackstone will own a 24.5% stake in Sunset Pier 94 while Hudson Pacific will own a 25.6% stake.