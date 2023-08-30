Some industry participants are confident that the top studios will weather the stresses. The strike eventually will be over and—when it is settled—studios will enjoy a surge of pent-up demand, they say. That’s what happened after the last writers’ strike in 2008, said David Lazarus, the co-head of media and entertainment for real-estate investment banking firm Eastdil Secured. “You had all these productions that had to get done so the studios saw a real increase in demand," he said.