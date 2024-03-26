Blackstone’s Crown Found Fit to Keep Melbourne Casino License
Crown Resorts retained the license to operate its flagship Melbourne casino, after a government-appointed manager found the company had rectified a litany of wrongdoing including underpaying taxes, facilitating money laundering and exploiting problem gamblers.
