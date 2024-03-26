Blackstone’s Crown Found Fit to Keep Melbourne Casino License

(Bloomberg) -- Crown Resorts retained the license to operate its flagship Melbourne casino, after a government-appointed manager found the company had rectified a litany of wrongdoing including underpaying taxes, facilitating money laundering and exploiting problem gamblers.

The decision is a let off for the Blackstone Inc.-owned company, which faced the nuclear option of being stripped of its license to run the casino.

The announcement Tuesday brings to an end an almost eight-year saga dating back to late 2016, when a crackdown by authorities in mainland China led to the conviction of more than a dozen Crown employees for illegally promoting gambling.

Then, in 2021, an inquiry found Crown was unsuitable to run the Melbourne casino and placed it under the supervision of the government-appointed manager Stephen O’Bryan for two years. He handed the regulator his confidential report card on the casino in January.

The commission is satisfied that the “systemic" failures of Crown Melbourne “are a thing of the past," Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission Chair Fran Thorn said at a press conference in Melbourne, where the watchdog is based.

Crown has faced a string of inquiries in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth in recent years that uncovered a swathe of misdeeds. The probes found Crown, which was part-owned by billionaire James Packer at the time, was unsuitable to run casinos in each city.

Most damning of all, the investigation into the Melbourne site in late 2021 found Crown had underpaid taxes, facilitated money laundering and exploited problem gamblers. Former judge Ray Finkelstein, who led the inquiry, described the company’s behavior as “illegal, dishonest, unethical and exploitative."

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!