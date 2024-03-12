Blackwells Questions Disney on ValueAct Pension Management Role
Blackwells Capital contends that Walt Disney Co. should have disclosed that ValueAct Capital Management was managing some of its pension fund assets, stirring tensions between the two activist investment firms as they pursue different agendas at the entertainment giant.
