Blake Lively wins major battle against Justin Baldoni — Judge provides relief to Gossip Girl star on deposition location

Hollywood actress Blake Lively is in the limelight after she won the battle to have her upcoming deposition at her lawyer’s office. She secured her deposition location despite Justin Baldoni’s attorney claims of celebrity influence.

Justin Baldoni’s counsel contended that the 37-year-old actress was making use of her “celebrity status,” Page Six reported. A judge ruled in favour of Blake Lively, allowing the “Gossip Girl” alum to have her deposition at her lawyer's office on Thursday. This ruling came after Blake Lively's counsel raised concerns about the deposition occurring on Baldoni’s turf, Page Six reported citing court documents.

Rejecting Justin Baldoni's attorney's claims of celebrity manipulation, the court ordered Baldoni’s legal team to submit a list of people attending the deposition latest by Tuesday noon.

This comes a week after Blake Lively’s legal team filed a request for a protective order directing defendants to take her upcoming deposition on Thursday, July 17 at a redacted location, PEOPLE reported. She sought to change the location of the deposition to her lawyer’s office from Baldoni’s lawyer’s office over fears over being ambushed by paparazzi and media, according to TMZ report.

Meanwhile, the “Jane the Virgin” star’s team asserted that their office was located only a mile away from her lawyer’s office and the location change request hindered their ability to have a space to privately discuss the deposition.

In the filing, Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman said, “Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this Court,” TM reported.