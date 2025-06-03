Blake Lively's battle with Justin Baldoni takes U-turn — It Ends With Us actress withdraws emotional distress claims

Blake Lively, “It Ends With Us" actress is attempting to withdraw her infliction of emotional distress claims against Justin Baldoni. Justin Baldoni was accused of intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. However, the 37-year-old actress made a shocking legal move on Monday, June 2, in her heated battle.

To defend Blake Lively, “It Ends With Us” director's counsel sought “Gossip Girl” actress' consent to access her medical and mental health records, Variety reported citing court filing. “Instead of complying with the Medical RFPs, Ms. Lively’s counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her [infliction of emotional distress] Claims,” the court filing stated.

After Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of misconduct and imposed infliction of emotional distress allegations in her December 2024 lawsuit, “Jane the Virgin” star’s attorneys sought the actress' permission to access her medical records. Baldoni’s legal team had argued that these medical records were vital in the case to establish Blake Lively's claims.

Notably, a signature on a HIPAA release was required to access therapy notes and other relevant information about her medical history.

Blake Lively's refusal to provide access to medical records was met with indignation as Baldoni’s team stated, “Ms. Lively has refused the Wayfarer Parties’ reasonable request that the withdrawal of such claims be with prejudice. She is only willing to withdraw her claims without prejudice. In other words, Ms. Lively wants to simultaneously: (a) refuse to disclose the information and documents needed to disprove that she suffered any emotional distress and/or that the Wayfarer Parties were the cause; and (b) maintain the right to re-file her IED Claims at an unknown time in this or some other court after the discovery window has closed.”

The actress in her complaint had claimed that she suffered “severe emotional distress and pain, humiliation, embarrassment, belittlement, frustration and mental anguish.”