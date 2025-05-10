Blasts rock, blackouts spread, air raid sirens scream as Pakistan violates ceasefire pact with India: What we know

Hours after shaking hands with India for “immediate ceasefire” following four days of deadly strikes between the two countries, Pakistan has yet again violated ceasefire, resorting to drone strikes in multiple areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Blasts echoed and several cities across Punjab, Rajasthan and J&K plunged into darkness as administrations imposed emergency blackouts and air raid sirens blared, with Pakistan striking India once again.

While earlier only reports of a ceasefire violation emerged as the world was still reacting to the India-Pakistan pact, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed that Islamabad had broken the agreement.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah said, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!” Omar Abdullah also shared a video from Srinagar in which blasts could be heard in the background. Emphasising that there was “no ceasefire”, he J&K chief minister said, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

PAKISTAN VIOLATES CEASEFIRE: BLASTS ECHO, BLACKOUTS SPREAD A senior government official has confirmed that there have been ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and drones are seen over Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Red streaks were seen in Udhampur city and explosions were heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout. Pakistani drones have also been spotted in Nagrota in J&K. Explosions were also heard as India's air defence intercept Pakistani drones amid blackout in the town.

Loud explosions are being heard in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir, according to ANI. Srinagar city, too, is witnessing a blackout in the wake of Pakistan's ceasefire violation. In J&K, blackout has been enforced in Kathua.

The Barmer administration in Rajasthan has enforced a complete blackout as Pakistan violated ceasefire merely hours after making a deal with India on “immediate ceasefire”. Blackout has been imposed in Jaisalmer too.

Punjab’s Ferozepur has also gone dark under blackout. A complete blackout has been enforced in Moga and Pathankot of Punjab.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, too, has said that drones have been spotted in Kutch, indicating that Pakistan has shattered the ceasefire.