‘Blatant lie, unforgivable insult to Armed Forces’: Congress tears into PM Modi over Agnipath remarks

  • PM Modi said that the goal of Agnipath was to make the Army young and keep the Army continuously fit for war

Published26 Jul 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament

Congress leaders have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “Army's long-standing demand” remarks on the Agnipath scheme, saying they were “blatant lies,” and “unforgivable insult to the Armed Forces.” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Modi was “spreading lies.”

Highlighting the scheme, PM Modi said that the goal of Agnipath was to make the Army young and keep the Army continuously fit for war. He said that the major reforms in the army have been a long-standing demand.

Responding to PM Modi's remarks, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “It is very unfortunate and deplorable that Prime Minister @narendramodiji is doing petty politics even on occasions like paying tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas. No Prime Minister has ever done this before. Modi ji is saying that his government implemented the Agnipath scheme at the behest of the Army, this is a blatant lie and an unforgivable insult to our valiant Armed Forces. Modi ji, it is you who are spreading LIES!”

Enphasising that 15 Agniveers have died so far, Mallikarjun Kharge said former Army Chief (Retd.) General MM Naravane “said on record that 75% of recruits were to be taken for permanency in the 'Agnipath Scheme' and 25% of people were to be let go after 4 years.”

“But the Modi Govt did the opposite, and forcibly implemented this scheme for all three Armed Forces,” he said.

"Former Army Chief (Retd) General MM Naravane in his book…said the 'Agnipath Scheme' was shocking for the Army, and for the Navy and Air Force, it came like a "bolt out of the blue"! Are we creating professional soldiers, only by 6 months of training? Soldiers join the Army out of patriotism, not to earn a living," he said.

Shashi Tharoor, too, has attacked the government for “diluting” the professionalism of the Army.

“When you create a situation where soldiers can be trained for 6 months and serve for 3-4 years, you are diluting the quality of training and professional opportunities available to the Indian Army. I believe it is deeply damaging, the only rationale for it, is indeed to save money on the pension…," he said.

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 06:44 PM IST
