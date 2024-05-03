Block to Flip 10% of Bitcoin Profit Into Bitcoin Investments
Block Inc. lifted its full-year profit guidance and revealed plans to invest a portion of its profits from Bitcoin back into the assets, as Jack Dorsey’s company bets big on the currency’s future.
Block Inc. lifted its full-year profit guidance and revealed plans to invest a portion of its profits from Bitcoin back into the assets, as Jack Dorsey’s company bets big on the currency’s future.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message