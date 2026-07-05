Following a series of blood transfusion safety breaches, the Centre is making external quality audits and centralized digital inventory tracking mandatory for India's 4,153 blood banks to strengthen patient safety, according to two officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
Centre to mandate quality audits, digital tracking for all blood banks after screening lapses
SummaryThe Centre is moving to legally mandate external quality audits and real-time digital inventory tracking for all blood banks to improve transfusion safety and prevent screening failures.
Following a series of blood transfusion safety breaches, the Centre is making external quality audits and centralized digital inventory tracking mandatory for India's 4,153 blood banks to strengthen patient safety, according to two officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.