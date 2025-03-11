News
Banking on blood: Health ministry frames guidelines to curb paid donations, improve efficacy of transfusions
SummaryThe guidelines emphasise safety and donor retention through incentives, address clinical demand for blood and align with global practices that prioritise ethically sourced blood supplies.
New Delhi: The government has prepared fresh guidelines to promote voluntary and unpaid blood donations and improve the safety and efficacy of blood transfusion services in India.
