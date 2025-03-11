The objective is to ensure that all clinical requirements of blood in the country are met only through voluntary blood donations, according to the guidelines developed by the Blood Transfusion Service Division of the Directorate General of Health Services in the ministry of health and family welfare and the National Blood Transfusion Council.

The guidelines discourage replacement blood donation by which donors are paid by the family of the recipient.

“This often involves coercion and/or payment, which compromises the safety of the blood. The seroprevalence of transfusion-transmitted infections has been found to be higher in replacement as compared to voluntary blood donors," it said.

Also Read | Health ministry to set up a panel to review medical device-related adverse events “India still relies heavily on family/replacement blood donation, where patients’ relatives are expected to arrange blood when required. This outdated practice not only puts undue stress on families during critical situations but also increases the risk of unsafe transfusions," said Dr Rajeev Ranjan, founder and CEO of Ziagnosis Labs in New Delhi.

Paid or professional blood donation was banned in India with effect from 1 January 1998, after a landmark judgement by the Supreme Court. There are strict penalties specified in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Rules, 1945, for violation of the ban.

Rewards and recognition The ministry said that while donors could be rewarded and recognised, the safety of blood should not be compromised by incentivising donors with money or items of monetary value.

It suggested that voluntary donors could be provided with incentives such as free health screening, promotional campaign items like T-shirts, pens, coffee mugs, entertainment passes, free refreshments and time off from work. Their contribution could be recognised by giving them certificates, pins, medals and badges.

“Efforts must be made to retain such donors and convert them to regular repeat non-remunerated voluntary blood donors for the safety of blood and blood transfusion services," it said.

Also Read | Health ministry tightens regulations for medical devices and in vitro diagnostic manufacturers to prevent misuse According to an assessment by the National Blood Transfusion Council, the apex policymaking body for issues pertaining to blood and plasma, the clinical requirement of blood in the country is about 14.5 million units per year. The volume of each unit of blood is about 450 ml.

The council said the gap between demand and supply can be bridged through donor recruitment and planned production of blood components and plasma derivatives.

“The World Health Organization advocates for 100% voluntary blood donation as it ensures a safe, reliable, and ethically sourced blood supply, " Dr Ranjan said.

According to him, voluntary blood donation eliminates the black-market trade. Demand for family/replacement donations has fuelled illegal blood trading in some areas, compromising both ethics and patient safety, he said.

Also Read | Centre to reclassify medical devices to bring regulatory uniformity “A strong voluntary donor pool ensures immediate availability of blood, reducing delays in critical cases such as trauma, surgeries and maternal emergencies," Dr Ranjan said, adding that blood donation should be a gift of life, not a burden on families.

A voluntary system fosters social responsibility and ensures a continuous, sustainable supply, he said.

The US, the UK and Japan are among the countries that have transitioned to 100% voluntary donation models, ensuring safer and more efficient blood banking. India can follow suit by incentivising donors, expanding awareness, and integrating technology to make voluntary donation more accessible.