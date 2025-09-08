Blood Moon lights up skies: Stunning pictures capture 82 minutes of Lunar Eclipse magic

Millions across India and several continents were mesmerized by a rare celestial event, a total lunar eclipse on the night of September 7, 2025, which transformed the full moon into a striking blood-red orb.

This “blood moon” shone in the night sky for an extended 82 minutes, making it the longest total lunar eclipse visible in recent years. The event captivated stargazers from bustling cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai, as well as residents in rural and suburban areas.

Pictures of Blood Moon

Ghaziabad: The blood moon appears during the lunar eclipse, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI09_07_2025_000308A)

What causes the Blood Moon effect? A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth perfectly aligns between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. During this alignment, called totality, the moon is completely enveloped in Earth’s darkest shadow, the umbra. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are perfectly safe to observe without special protective equipment.

The blood-red colour results when sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, which filters out blue light and bends red light onto the moon’s surface. This natural phenomenon has inspired fascination and myths for centuries, bridging the gap between astronomy and culture.

Longest totality in year This eclipse was especially notable for its long duration of totality, 82 minutes, allowing viewers an extensive opportunity to watch the moon’s transformation. The event coincided with the moon’s perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making the blood moon appear slightly larger than usual.

The eclipse was visible across all of India from the beginning to the end, with partial phases starting around 9:57 PM IST and totality commencing at 11:01 PM IST, lasting well past midnight. Such a prolonged spectacle is rare and not expected to repeat until 2028.

Cultural and astrological reflections In India, lunar eclipses carry deep cultural and spiritual significance, often linked with rituals, fasting, and prayers. The September 2025 blood moon coincided with Purnima Shradh, a day of ancestral homage, adding layers of meaning for many observers.