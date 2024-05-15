Blue Owl Hires Abdulkarim to Oversee Middle East Fundraising
Blue Owl Capital Inc. has hired Haitham Abdulkarim to oversee the company’s institutional business in the Middle East, where he’ll focus on scaling investment and operations teams across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, according to a statement provided to Bloomberg.
(Bloomberg) -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. has hired Haitham Abdulkarim to oversee the company’s institutional business in the Middle East, where he’ll focus on scaling investment and operations teams across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, according to a statement provided to Bloomberg.