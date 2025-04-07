‘Is this even the same brand?’ BMW’s evolution will shock car lovers - Viral video

When it comes to cars, BMW is ranked among the favourites. The German manufacturer of luxury vehicles traces its history to over 100 years. Between 1927 and 2025, the multinational company created a number of cutting-edge models. An X user, Varsha Singh - whose bio defines her Artificial Intelligence Trainer Things Evolution (@evolutionofit) shared a time-lapse style video that documents the evolution of some of the most popular models of BMW.

The video begins by revisiting BMW’s initial model, which took the form of a sturdy jeep. As the clip progresses, viewers witness a gradual shift in design, with the brand’s vehicles becoming progressively smaller in size. Every facet of design, from headlights to wheels, undergoes metamorphosis.

From Aircraft Engines to Luxury Cars BMW - originally founded in 1916 as an aircraft engine manufacturer, pivoted to motorcycles and automobiles following World War I. The company’s first car, the Dixi 3/15, marked its entry into the automotive industry in 1928. Over the decades, BMW built a reputation for combining performance, innovation, and luxury, leading to the creation of iconic models such as the BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, and the high-performance M division.

Netizens React to BMW’s Transformation As the video gained traction, social media users expressed a mix of awe and nostalgia. Some longtime BMW enthusiasts reminisced about classic models, while others marveled at the company’s seamless transition into the electric era.

"This is a masterpiece of engineering evolution. BMW has come such a long way!" wrote one user.

“The old-school BMWs had a different charm. They just don’t make them like that anymore,” another commented.