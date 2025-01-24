BMW UK has announced that it will no longer be posting on the social media platform X. The move, which came without any clear explanation, has triggered a wave of backlash and mockery online, with critics quick to question the reasoning behind the decision.

In a cryptic statement posted to its official X account, BMW UK simply stated, “We’re no longer posting on X. Don’t worry though, our Customer Support team is still here if you need us. You can also see all the latest BMW news by following us on Facebook and Instagram at BMWUK.”

Economic Times reported that this announcement has possibly come amidst increasing scrutiny of X’s owner, Elon Musk, following controversial actions during President Trump’s inauguration, which critics likened to a “Nazi salute.” Musk swiftly dismissed the claims as “baseless,” adding that the “everyone is Hitler” narrative was “sooo tired.”

While BMW UK’s departure from X raised eyebrows, it quickly became the subject of widespread ridicule. Online users, some of whom pointed to the company’s history, dredged up its connections to World War II, including the use of forced labour under Nazi Germany—a dark chapter for which BMW had issued an apology back in 2016, added the publication.

Reportedly, Alt-right figure Jack Posobiec stoked the controversy by sharing a historical image of Adolf Hitler touring a BMW factory, accompanied by the sarcastic question, “This you?”

Others took a more light-hearted approach, poking fun at the brand’s decision to “signal a departure” on X before making a move, referencing its limited engagement on the platform. X user Sawyer Merritt, a noted Musk supporter, remarked, “Their posts got an average of 12 likes.”