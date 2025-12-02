BNP expresses gratitude to PM Modi after his concern over Khaleda Zia's health, offer of ‘all possible support’

BNP expresses gratitude to PM Modi after his concern over Khaleda Zia's health, offer of ‘all possible support’

Published2 Dec 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Activists in support of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia, hold a banner with her portrait as they pray for her recovery in front of the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on November 29, 2025. Zia, 80, was admitted to hospital on November 23 with symptoms of a lung infection and is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, members of her party said. Her health deteriorated since being admitted, prompting her family and party members to urge citizens to pray for her speedy recovery on November 29. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP)(AFP)

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has expressed its gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter showed concern over the health of the party's leader Khaleda Zia, and said that "India stands ready to extend all possible support" to the former PM.

The BNP wrote in a post on X, "BNP expresses its sincere gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi, for his thoughtful message and kind wishes for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia."

"BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support," it further added.

Modi, in his X post, had said, "Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh's public life for many years."

"Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support in whatever way we can," he added.

The former Bangladesh prime minister, who has been suffering from a lung infection, was admitted to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on 23 November. She is currently being treated in the establishment's Coronary Care Unit (CCU) and is under the supervision of both local as well as foreign specialist doctors who are part of a Medical Board formed for her.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam, after consultations with doctors, had earlier said that her physical condition is very critical.

The Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, has also expressed his concerns about Zia's health condition.

He had sent another adviser, Asif Nazrul, to the hospital on Friday to inquire about Khaleda Zia's condition.

The 80-year-old ex-PM has been suffering from a number of physical ailments, including diabetes, heart disease, kidney complications, as well as liver cirrhosis. In January this year, she had gone to London for advanced treatments.

She underwent treatment at a clinic in the British capital for 17 days and later at the house of her son, Tarique Rahman, where she was under the supervision of Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross. The BNP supremo returned to Bangladesh on 6 May.

Begum Khaleda Zia, the widow of the former Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman, served as the country's prime minister from 1991 to 1996 and then from 2001 to 2006. She was the first female prime minister of the country.

