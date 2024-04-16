4 dead as boat ferrying school children capsizes in Jhelum river in Srinagar, more feared missing
At least four persons have died after a boat capsized in Jhelum river of Srinagar. The boat was also ferrying school children from Gandbal to Batwara when the accident happened
A boat, with school children and locals on board, has capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar city and some people are feared missing, officials have said.
