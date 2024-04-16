A boat, with school children and locals on board, has capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar city and some people are feared missing, officials have said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Muzaffar Zargar, medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar, has informed that four persons have died after a boat capsized in Jhelum river and three are being treated.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has launched the rescue operation. According to the initial reports, as many as 12 children have been rescued and are currently receiving medical care at a nearby hospital. Many more are feared missing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum. The boat which has capsized was ferrying children from Gandbal to Batwara in Srinagar.

