Bob Dylan is on X. Is he messing with us?
Neil Shah , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Nov 2024, 07:19 PM IST
SummaryThe iconic folk singer seemingly appeared out of nowhere when he started tweeting back in September. Now fans are trying to figure out what he’s trying to say.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“Happy Birthday Mary Jo! See you in Frankfort."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less