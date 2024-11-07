Bob Dylan is on X. Is he messing with us?

Among the Dylanologists tangled up in clues is Britt Eisnor, a 27-year-old researcher in Massachusetts. Like many fans, she initially wondered if Dylan’s inaugural “Mary Jo" tweet on Sept. 25 was a text message gone awry. Why was Dylan wishing Mary Jo a happy birthday on a platform he’d never been on before? While there was speculation Dylan had misspelled the German city of Frankfurt, Eisnor had her doubts. Employing her professional-grade googling skills, she deduced that Dylan was referring to Frankfort, the state capital of Kentucky, which happens to be approximately 30 minutes from Pleasureville, the location of Dylan’s new “Heaven’s Door" whiskey distillery. (Exactly who Mary Jo is, however, remains a complete unknown.)