Steaming no more: Young Indians cool off with boba, matcha
Summary
The hype around Boba and matcha is not new, but their increasing appeal in India has even compelled the 13-decade-old Wagh Bakri to reinvent itself. The trend mirrors the faster growth of cold beverages than hot drinks.
India, the world’s tea-drinking heartland and home to sprawling tea estates, is witnessing a shift in consumer tastes as its youngest consumers embrace Southeast Asian variants like boba and matcha.
