‘Body found hanging from ceiling fan’: IIT Kanpur PhD student dies by suicide, note recovered

  • Pragati Kharya, a 28-year-old PhD student from IIT Kanpur died by suicide at her hostel room. This is the fourth such case in the last year.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published10 Oct 2024, 11:13 PM IST
A 28 year old PhD student ends her life in IIT Kanpur.
A 28 year old PhD student ends her life in IIT Kanpur.(HT_PRINT)

A 28-year-old PhD student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. 

The deceased, identified as Pragati Kharya, a resident of Sanigawan in Kanpur, was found hanging from the ceiling fan, reported PTI quoting police officials.

This is the fourth such case in the last year.

She was pursuing PhD in Earth Sciences. Kharya ended her life in her hostel room D-116 in hall number 4 at night. However, the matter came to light on Thursday noon, the report added.

Her hostel mates informed the IIT Kanpur authorities about the incident, who reported the incident to police.

Also Read | Mumbai businessman jumps off Atal Setu sea bridge

In a statement, IIT Kanpur expressed grief over the tragic demise of Kharya, who had joined the institution in 2021.

“A police forensic team has visited the campus to investigate the circumstances of the death. The Institute is awaiting the results of the police investigation to determine the cause. With Pragati Kharya's passing, the institute has lost a promising young researcher. The institute extends its deepest condolences and prays for strength and comfort to her family and friends in this time of great loss,” the report said quoting IIT Kanpur.

“The police received information about a suicide by a PhD student at around 12 pm today,” PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh, as saying.

 

Also Read | Two suicides in two days: After banker, businessman jumps off Mumbai’s Atal Setu

Abhishek Pandey, Assistant CP (Kalyanpur), said that after getting information about the suicide, police rushed there and found the door of Pragati's room was locked from inside.

“After breaking open the door, they found the woman's body hanging from the ceiling fan,” he added.

The police informed that the forensic team has collected evidences for investigation.

A suicide note was recovered from her room where she held nobody responsible for ending her life, it added. Along with the note, a mobile phone was recovered.

 

Also Read | ‘Meet targets at any cost or quit’: Bajaj Finance employee dies by suicide in UP

The family members of the deceased have arrived at IIT Kanpur and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the report said, citing police officials.

Earlier on January 18, Priyanka Jaiswal a 29 year old chemical engineering PhD student had allegedly committed suicide in her room.

In January too, Vikas Kumar Meena, a 31 year old M Tech student hanged himself from a ceiling fan reportedly after he was “temporarily” denied to continue the course.

On December 19, Pallavi Chilka , a 34 year old postdoctoral researcher hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:13 PM IST
