Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to reach Bengaluru on Sunday

Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to reach Bengaluru on Sunday2 min read . 07:24 PM IST
- Naveen Shekharappa was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv city
- He was the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college
The body of a medical student from Karnataka, Naveen Shekharappa, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv city will arrive at the Bengaluru airport on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.
Naveen was in a bunker in Kharkiv and had gone out in the morning to exchange currency and to fetch some food when he was caught shelling happened, in which he was killed instantaneously.
Naveen, a native of Chalageri in the Haveri district, was the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college.
India, which ensured the safe return of about 22,500 of its citizens from Ukraine, also assisted in the evacuation of nationals from 18 other countries, India’s top envoy at the UN has said, as he voiced concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.
Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said there was an "urgent need" to address the humanitarian needs of the affected population.
He underscored that it is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.
"These measures should not be politicised," he asserted.
“India continues to remain deeply concerned at the ongoing situation, which has progressively deteriorated since the beginning of the hostilities. The conflict has resulted in the death of civilians; displacement of thousands of people internally and the outflow of more than three million refugees to neighbouring countries. The humanitarian situation has worsened, particularly in the conflict zones," Tirumurti said.
He said India has ensured the safe return of about 22,500 Indians from Ukraine.
“We have also assisted nationals from 18 other countries in that process. We are deeply appreciative of the facilitation rendered by the authorities of Ukraine and its neighbouring countries in ensuring their safe return," he said.
Tirumurti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an immediate ceasefire and emphasised that there is no option but the path of dialogue and diplomacy.
"We stand ready to continue to engage on these objectives in the Security Council, as well as with the Parties, in the coming days. We continue to underline the need to respect the UN Charter, international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced a military operation against Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to unprecedented consequences.
More than three weeks of war has created a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine that has accelerated in recent days. The United Nations estimates that over 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country, and the number is expected to grow.
