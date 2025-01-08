Body of one of the nine workers trapped inside a coal mine in the Dima Hasao district of Assam was recovered by army divers on Wednesday. It was the third day of the rescue operations, officials said.

“The chances of the survival of the eight others appear grim, though a team of navy, army, NDRF and SDRF personnel intensified their efforts to rescue the trapped miners," the official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The labourers were on Monday trapped inside the coal mine situated in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, after a sudden gush of water flooded the site.

Divers entered the flooded pit in a coal mine using a pulley, to rescue trapped miners in Umrangso, in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

“Search teams, including military divers, worked to reach several coal miners trapped underground after water flooded the shaft a day earlier,” rescue officials said.

The divers located the body inside the mine early in the morning and its identity was yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

“21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

Sarma said the rescue operations were continuing in full swing, with divers of the army and NDRF having already entered the well.

The navy personnel are at the site, making final preparations to dive in after them, he said.