Boeing appoints Refinitiv's Brian West as CFO

Aerospace major Boeing Co. has appointed Refinitiv official Brian West as its executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

West succeeds Greg Smith at Boeing Co, who retires in July and will report to the company's chief executive David Calhoun. He will assume responsibilities at the company from 27 August. The company has named Dave Dohnalek, currently Boeing's senior vice president and Treasurer, to the role of interim CFO until West joins the company in late August.

At Boeing, West will lead all aspects of the company's financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as investor relations, treasury, controller, and audit operations, Boeing said in the statement.

"West will also oversee the company's business transformation efforts and will have executive responsibility for the company's global financing arm, Boeing Capital Corporation," it added.

West has earlier held senior financial and operational roles spanning across several industries, including aerospace, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, global information services, financial and risk management. He served as the CFO at Refinitiv since 2018, and was previously CFO and executive vice president of Operations for Oscar Health Insurance and CFO and COO (chief operating officer) at Nielsen, apart from serving as the CFO at GE Aviation and GE Engine Services.

"Brian (West) is the ideal executive to serve as Boeing's next CFO given his significant financial management and long-term strategic planning experience in complex global organizations across the aerospace, manufacturing and services industries," Boeing's chief executive Calhoun said in a statement.

West holds a bachelor's degree in dinance from Siena College and a master's in business Administration from the Columbia Business School.

