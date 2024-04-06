Boeing CEO’s 2023 Pay Rose 45% Before Blowout Sparked Crisis
Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun’s total compensation jumped 45% to $32.8 million last year, boosted in large part by a retention bonus intended to keep him in the job through 2025 — before a dramatic aircraft accident exactly three months ago upended that plan.
