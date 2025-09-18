Boeing, Honeywell did ‘nothing’: Air India crash victim's families file lawsuit, allege faulty switches

Air India plane crash: Families of four passengers who lost their lives in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash in Jun 2025 have filed a lawsuit in the US against planemaker Boeing and aircraft parts maker Honeywell, accusing the companies of doing ‘nothing.’

The lawsuit filed Tuesday said faulty fuel switches caused the accident and accused the companies of doing "nothing" despite being aware of the risks of the aircraft's design, reported BBC.

The lawsuit against Honeywell and Boeing comes nearly four months after the deadly crash of Air India Flight 171 bound for London Gatwick, which was a Boeing 787. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people on board except for one lone survivor.