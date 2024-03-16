Boeing Seeks Cockpit Seat Inspections on 787s After Mishap
Boeing Co. is warning operators of the 787 jetliner that a motor moving cockpit seats can jam, an apparent response to an in-flight incident a few days ago in which one of the long-distance planes abruptly lost altitude, injuring multiple people on board.
