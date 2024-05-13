BofA’s Moynihan Says Consumers Still Strong Even With High Rates
Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said US consumers, helped by wage growth, remain in good shape even amid elevated interest rates, and that businesses are once again looking at mergers and acquisitions.
