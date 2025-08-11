BoI MF sees export sectors de-rated if US deal not inked in next few months
Srushti Vaidya 6 min read 11 Aug 2025, 05:20 AM IST
Summary
Indian markets are yet to feel the full impact of the US’s 50% tariff move, with hope of a trade deal keeping sentiment afloat, says Bank of India MF’s Alok Singh. He warns of de-rating of export-focussed sectors if talks fail, and backs banking, consumption and power over energy and FMCG.
India's equity market has not yet fully priced in the impact of the 50% tariff announcement by the US, and is holding its nerves on hope of an agreement, says Alok Singh, chief investment officer at Bank of India Mutual Fund.
