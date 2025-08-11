We like the power sector, as there is significant global capex happening in that space. Over time, the source of power generation has changed. It’s moving from thermal to renewable. On the other side, we need high power generation for data centres, crypto miners and others. So the entire demand landscape is changing. The infrastructure that connects everything wasn’t designed for this shift. That’s why, over the last few quarters, we’ve seen a lot of global outages. These grid failures are happening because the high-voltage infrastructure isn’t equipped for the new load patterns. That entire system now needs to undergo a transformation, which is driving the power story.