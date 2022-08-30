BOI to hike overnight, 6-month, 1-year lending rates by 5-10 bps from Thursday

After the Reserve Bank of India raised its repo rate by 50 basis points at its bimonthly MPC meeting in August, leading public and private sector banks increased their MCLR. After the Reserve Bank of India raised its repo rate by 50 basis points at its bimonthly MPC meeting in August, leading public and private sector banks increased their MCLR after the increase in repo rates. For instance, Axis Bank recently increased its MCLR with effect from August 18. The marginal cost of lending rate, or MCLR has increased by 5 basis points, and Axis Bank's 1-year MCLR is now 8.05%. Bank of Maharashtra on August 18 announced MCLR rate hike up to 25 bps and now the 1-year MCLR stands at 7.60%. Most of the loan types are based on the MCLR rate for one year. For borrowers who hold loans on MCLR, EMIs would increase due to the increase in the lending rate of the above the said banks including BOI.