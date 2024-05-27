BOJ May Hike Rate to 0.5% by Year-End, Ex-BOJ’s Masai Says
Japan’s central bank has scope to hike its benchmark rate to as high as 0.5% by the end of the year if economic conditions stay more or less on the same track, according to a former member of the Bank of Japan’s policy board.
(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s central bank has scope to hike its benchmark rate to as high as 0.5% by the end of the year if economic conditions stay more or less on the same track, according to a former member of the Bank of Japan’s policy board.