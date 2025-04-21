Bokaro Encounter: Top Maoist Vivek with ₹1 crore bounty among 8 killed; weapons recovered

  Top Maoist Vivek with ₹1 crore bounty among 8 killed; weapons recovered

Updated21 Apr 2025, 10:04 AM IST
Bokaro encounter: As many as eight Maoists were killed in an encounter by the troops in Bokaro city of Jharkhand on Monday, April 21. Security forces recovered one AK-series rifle, one SLR, three INSAS rifles, a pistol, and eight country-made Bharmar rifles. No injuries were reported among the troops, and with firing ceased, search operations are now underway, according to the CRPF.

First Published:21 Apr 2025, 09:44 AM IST
