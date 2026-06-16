Bolivian Blockades Start to Recede After 46 Days of Unrest

(Bloomberg) -- Road blockades that led to food and medicine shortages across Bolivia have begun to recede after 46 days in a conflict that tested the new president’s staying power.

The number of road closures fell to around 50 by Monday morning down from more than 100 in recent days, according to Bolivia’s highway administrator. Protesters have withdrawn in parts of La Paz, Cochabamba, El Alto and other regions, where the government has sent out machinery to clear roads and repair damaged pavement. In other areas, citizens have been removing stones, logs and other debris by hand. The movement of goods has restarted in some parts of the country though disruption persists.

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The momentum behind the unrest has started to dissipate as divisions emerged among protesters and as the economic effects took a toll: Losses have totaled $2.8 billion, equivalent to about 5.5% of Bolivia’s GDP, according to the National Chamber of Industries.

The national labor union, the La Paz farmers federation and former leader Evo Morales have led the weeks-long protests, namely calling for the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz. But some factions within each union — such as the teachers and factory workers — have signed labor agreements with the government. Five regional unions have asked their national leaders to begin talks. And more now seem willing to engage.

“We will send a letter to the government outlining the conditions for dialogue,” said Rolando Choque, the general secretary of the farmers federation. “If these conditions are not met within 24 hours, the blockades will surely escalate.”

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The president’s resignation is absent from the list of conditions, according to Choque. Last week, Paz signed a law that eases the state’s ability to impose emergency measures to crack down on the unrest. His administration has also said that it’s nearing a $3 billion financing program with the International Monetary Fund.

Despite initial signs of deescalation, it’s too early to be certain that the crisis will end. On Sunday, some union leaders in downtown La Paz were met by angry citizens, who threw tomatoes and accused them of damaging the economy. Former President Morales, who still has a huge base of support in the country, criticized those willing to negotiate with the government in a speech broadcast by a local radio station.

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The economic impact is likely to persist even after the blockades are lifted, said Gary Rodríguez, manager of the Bolivian Institute of Foreign Trade, during a webcast on Monday.

Nearly two months of blockades have severely disrupted the flow of supplies to La Paz, increasing the cost of dwindling basic goods and triggering kilometer-long lines at gas stations, with some drivers waiting as long as a week to refuel. Some business have closed and others have placed workers on forced leave.

“The consequences will be felt in the coming months and until the end of the year, even if the blockades end immediately,” Rodríguez said. “There are units that operate on credit, and if production is lost, they are left with that debt.”

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The industrial sector in La Paz remains optimistic that the blockades will end soon, although many road closures continue to disrupt exports and domestic distribution. La Paz Chamber of Industries head José Eduardo Iriarte said 70% of industries in the department have halted operations because of the blockades.

He said some producers in rural areas — including members of the groups that organized the protests — have pressured their leaders to return to work after seeing their own economic activity affected by the road closures.

“We are hopeful that a complete solution will be found soon, but what we are asking for, thinking about the future, is that this cannot happen again,” he said. “We cannot be held hostage.”

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