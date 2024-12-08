Actress Mamta Kulkarni, best known for her role in 'Karan Arjun' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, took to social media as she made an emotional return to India after 25 years.

In the video, Mamta expressed her feelings and said, “Hey guys this is Mamta Kulkarni, I just returned to India, Bombay, Aamchi Mumbai after 25 years. I’m really nostalgic that I went out of India in 2000 and exactly in 2024 I'm here. I’m really overwhelmed and emotional, I don’t know how to express it. Before the flight landed, I was looking at my left-right. I saw my country from the top for almost 25 years. I became emotional I had tears in my eyes. I put my foot down out of the Mumbai International Airport and I became extremely overwhelmed.”

Mamta Kulkarni and ₹ 2000 crore drug case Kulkari was accused in a ₹2,000 crore drug case in 2016. However, in August 2024, the Bombay High Court dismissed the criminal charges against her, citing insufficient evidence.

In April 2016, Thane Police intercepted two vehicles and found that the passengers were carrying 2-3 kg of Ephedrine powder worth ₹80 lakh. Ephedrine powder is a controlled substance under the Narcotics Act. According to India Today report, the drivers of the vehicles, Mayur and Sagar, were arrested and both accused were carrying fake identity cards from a pharmaceutical company.

Reports stated that the substance was linked to a factory in Maharashtra's Solapur owned by Avon Life Sciences Limited, a company believed to be controlled by Kulkarni's husband, Vicky Goswami.

The ephedrine was reportedly meant for Kenya, where it was set to be processed into methamphetamine for the US market. The police claimed that Kulkarni had reportedly attended a meeting at the Bliss Hotel in Kenya on January 8, 2016, where the details of the drug operation were reportedly discussed.

What is Ephedrine? Ephedrine is a medication used in the treatment of cold, asthma, narcolepsy and obesity. Ephedrine is often abused for its stimulant qualities, and can be used to create methamphetamine using a chemical reduction. Methamphetamine, also called crystal meth, is a recreational drug known for its highly addictive stimulant properties.

All you need to know about Mamta Kulkarni Kulkarni gained fame in the 1990s with her performances in hit films like 'Karan Arjun' and 'Baazi'.

She worked with top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan during her career.

However, in the early 2000s, Mamta stepped away from Bollywood and moved abroad, leading a life away from the limelight.