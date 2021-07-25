Bollywood pins hopes on Independence Day weekend as cinemas in Delhi reopen

“A good number of cinemas in Maharashtra are in no mood to reopen whenever the state government grants them permission to do so. Their logic is that the government must first grant them their demands, otherwise it does not make sense to restart operations," an article in movie trade website Film Information pointed out adding that like other states, cinemas in Maharashtra are demanding that the fixed part of their electricity bills for the lockdown be cancelled, property tax not be charged for the period, among other things. While the state government has promised to look into the matter, exhibitors in the state are awaiting concrete measures for what they deem genuine needs.

